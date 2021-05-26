Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $16.79 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.