UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Wolfe Research started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $84.00 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

