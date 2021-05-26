V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $106.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in V.F. by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

