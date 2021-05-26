Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 2.63. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,411 shares of company stock worth $1,967,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

