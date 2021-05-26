Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.56. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

