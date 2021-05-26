Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Monro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

