Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.75 ($76.18).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €48.91 ($57.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.78. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

