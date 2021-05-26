ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.19 ($13.16).

ETR ENI opened at €9.99 ($11.75) on Wednesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.29.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

