Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WRI. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

