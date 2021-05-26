Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WRI. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.