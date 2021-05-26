Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

WCN stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $1,547,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $4,442,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $2,726,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

