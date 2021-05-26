Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.15). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 11.51 ($0.15), with a volume of 10,225 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £6.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.65.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

