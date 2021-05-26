Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.30

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and traded as low as $44.07. Dollarama shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLMAF. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

