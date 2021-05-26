ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $944.69 million, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

