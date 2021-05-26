Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $139.48

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.48 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 143.50 ($1.87). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 59,376 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £218.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider David Senior sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £35,713.75 ($46,660.24).

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.