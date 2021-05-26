F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 339.15% from the stock’s previous close.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $7.97 on Monday. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

