New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYMT. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

