Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.33. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

