SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

SKYT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SKYT opened at $25.78 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

