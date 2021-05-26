Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

