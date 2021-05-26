Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $545.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

