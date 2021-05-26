Olin (OLN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Olin (NYSE: OLN):

5/24/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00.

4/19/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/15/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/1/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00.

3/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $37.00 to $55.00.

Shares of OLN opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

