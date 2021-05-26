Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.07

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$177.07 and traded as high as C$210.07. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$206.27, with a volume of 196,131 shares traded.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$197.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$177.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.