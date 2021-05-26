CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $212.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -495.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $62,051,331. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

