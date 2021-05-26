MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $71.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $74.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

