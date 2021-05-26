Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $86.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

AEE stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

