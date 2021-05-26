Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $325.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $273.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

