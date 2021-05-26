Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,833,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 182,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

