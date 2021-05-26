American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

AMWL opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

