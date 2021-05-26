CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

CTT opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.51 million, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

