Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.71.

NSC stock opened at $277.96 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $13,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

