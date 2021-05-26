Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of BHF opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

