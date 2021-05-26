Royal Bank of Canada Increases CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $26.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.