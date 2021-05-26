PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $305.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.30 million and the highest is $312.17 million. PetIQ posted sales of $266.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $959.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PetIQ stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,722,566 shares of company stock valued at $61,441,572. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PetIQ by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.