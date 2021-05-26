Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $13.09. Cadiz shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 237,858 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 223,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

