Financial Comparison: Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) versus APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Firemans Contractors and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

APi Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firemans Contractors and APi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APi Group $3.59 billion 1.15 -$153.00 million $1.22 16.80

Firemans Contractors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group.

Profitability

This table compares Firemans Contractors and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A APi Group 0.93% 26.47% 10.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APi Group beats Firemans Contractors on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firemans Contractors Company Profile

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

