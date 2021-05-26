Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.43 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 2,030,954 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.43.

In related news, insider Lance J. Baller purchased 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £21,125 ($27,599.95).

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

