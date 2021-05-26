Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.65

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.65 and traded as high as $74.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 10,561 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $353.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 23.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

