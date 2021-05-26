Aegon’s (AEG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 32.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

