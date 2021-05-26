Aegon’s (AEG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
