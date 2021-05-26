Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) PT Raised to $3.70 at Roth Capital

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $3.60 to $3.70 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $439.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.