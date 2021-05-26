The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Compass Point

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNC. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

PNC opened at $191.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

