The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $61.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.