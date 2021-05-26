Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $17.25 at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

UE has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of UE opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

