KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

KNBE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $17.85 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

