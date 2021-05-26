Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.