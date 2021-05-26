Aegis Increases Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Price Target to $6.25

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Aegis from $6.00 to $6.25 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

SELF opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.54. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 104.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

