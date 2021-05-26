$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $34.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

