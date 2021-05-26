Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) recently:

5/25/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

5/12/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

5/10/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/6/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

4/20/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PNW stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

