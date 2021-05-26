FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bentley Systems, Incorporated Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bentley Systems in a report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of 100.98. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

