China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.53

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $23.15. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 6,846 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

