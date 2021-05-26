Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Metro has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

